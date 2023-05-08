UConn

UConn Coach Dan Hurley Surprises Customers at East Hartford Dunkin'

People who stopped at Dunkin’ in East Hartford Monday morning had a surprise when they found UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley helping out at the drive-through.

Hurley was at the Dunkin’ on Main Street to help with an early kick-off National Iced Coffee Day on May 23.

Hurley served coffee, signed autographs and spoke with customers Monday.

Dunkin’ said $1 from every iced coffee, other  than Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, sold May 23 at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to directly benefit Connecticut Children’s and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospitals.

Hurley led the UConn men’s basketball team to win  national title earlier this year.

"Everything that we accomplished has put up in a greater position to make an impact and to do more good, especially in the state of Connecticut, especially for great causes like the children's hospitals in the state. So, excited to do stuff like this all the time," Hurley said.

