UConn Coach Geno Auriemma to Miss Another Game Due to Illness

UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma continues to feel ill and will miss the game at Xavier tonight, according to UConn Athletics. They said he will rejoin the team at a later date.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I've been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said in a statement. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

Auriemma has missed three games so far this season while feeling unwell.

Head coach Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties while Auriemma is out.

UConn Athletics said she is 16-0 in Auriemma absences.