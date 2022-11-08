uconn basketball

UConn Downs Stonehill 85-54 in Season Opener

Adama Sanogo's 19 points helped UConn defeat Stonehill 85-54 to open the season on Monday night.

Sanogo added six rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban scored 13 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Hassan Diarra recorded 11 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

The Skyhawks were led in scoring by Isaiah Burnett, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Andrew Sims added 12 points for Stonehill. In addition, Max Zegarowski finished with eight points.

UConn entered halftime up 38-19. Sanogo paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. UConn outscored Stonehill in the second half by 12 points, with Karaban scoring a team-high 10 points after intermission.

