UConn erases a 14-point deficit to top Providence 87-84

Hassan Diarra had 19 points and eight assists, Aidan Mahaney and Tarris Reed Jr. helped spark a second-half comeback and No. 11 UConn overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Providence 87-84 on Sunday and extend its home winning streak to 28 games.

Solo Ball added 16 points for UConn (12-3, 4-0 Big East). Mahaney scored 15, Alex Karaban had 13 and Reed had all of his 10 in the second half.

Jayden Pierre scored 24 points and Wesley Cardet finished with 18 for Providence (7-8, 1-3).

The Friars scored the final nine points in the first half, with UConn missing nine of its last 10 shots. The Friars pushed the lead to 14 points early in the second half, but Reed later had six points in a 16-2 run that gave the Huskies a 64-60 lead.

UConn played without second-leading scorer Liam McNeeley. McNeeley suffered a high ankle sprain in Wednesday's win at DePaul and UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley told reporters on Saturday that the freshman will be out “weeks, not days.”

Bryce Hopkins, Providence's top scorer who has been limited to just three games this season with a knee injury, also missed the game.

Takeaways

Providence: The Friars threw a scare into the reigning Big East champions on the road playing without Hopkins.

UConn: Reserves Reed and Mahaney played key roles as the Huskies stayed unbeaten in conference play.

Key moment

Mahaney scored in the lane with 9:08 left to play and drew an offensive foul on the next possession as Reed tied the game at 60 the next time down the floor.

Key stat

UConn forced Providence to miss 10 of 11 shots during one second-half stretch. The Friars missed 16 of their first 24 shots in the second half.

Up next

The Friars play host to Butler on Wednesday. UConn plays at Villanova on Wednesday.