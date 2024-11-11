UConn erases a 17-point deficit to beat UAB 31-23

Cam Edwards scored on a 48-yard run with 2:39 remaining to cap UConn's 21-point quarter and the Huskies erased a 17-point deficit to beat UAB 31-23 on Saturday in front of 18,351 at Protective Stadium.

It tied the UConn program record for largest comeback, matching a 2003 win over Western Michigan. UConn (7-3) also notched its seventh win for its first winning campaign since the 2010 team finished 8-5.

Joe Fagnano came on in relief of starter Nick Evers, who was forced out in the third quarter with an injury and connected with Shamar Porter from 6-yards out on the first of three fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

The UConn defense forced a season-high four turnovers. The fourth was a fumble recovery at the UConn 41-yard line that Edwards punctuated with a long touchdown. After UAB turned it over on downs at its 27, Chris Freeman missed a 36-yard field goal that would have made it a two-possession lead.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

UConn forced another turnover on downs to seal the win.

Jalen Kitna was intercepted two times for UAB (2-7).