UConn Extends Contracts With Coaches Hurley and Edsall

The University of Connecticut athletics department has extended the contracts of head men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley and head football coach Randy Edsall.

The university’s athletics department said the salary structure of both contracts has not changed from the original agreements.

University of Connecticut director of athletics David Benedict said in a statement that Hurley is the right leader of the men’s basketball program for “many years to come.”

Hurley has a two-year contract extension through March 31, 2027, with compensation valued at $2.9 million during the 2021-22 contract year.

“I want to thank Dave Benedict, President Katsouleas, and our university leadership for showing confidence in me and acknowledging the progress we’ve made,” Hurley said in a statement. “We intend to continue on this upward path as we pursue conference and national championships.”

Edsall has two-year contract extension through Dec. 31, 2023, with compensation valued at $1.25 million during 2021-22 contract year.

“When I hired Randy, he and I knew that rebuilding our football program was a long-term project that would require a great deal of patience,” Benedict said in a statement. “My confidence in his ability to revive UConn football remains strong, and I look forward to watching a committed group of young men compete on the gridiron this fall.”

“I’m very appreciative that David and the university leadership understand what goes into rebuilding a football program here at UConn,” Edsall said. “We are looking to reap the benefits of the hard work that our players and coaches have put forth as we head into the 2021 season.”