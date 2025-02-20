UConn

UConn extends winning streak over Seton Hall to 41 games with a 91-49 victory

By Everett Merrill

UConn’s Paige Bueckers (5) shoots over Seton Hall’s I’yanna Lops (7) during the second half of an NCAA women’s college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in South Orange, N.J.
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Paige Bueckers had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead No. 5 UConn to a 91-49 victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night, the Huskies' 41st straight victory over the Pirates.

UConn last lost to Seton Hall on Jan. 5, 1994.

Bueckers, who scored at least 20 points for the 14th time this season, moved past Diana Taurasi and into ninth place on UConn's career scoring list with 2,166 points.

Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin each scored 15 points, Ashlynn Shade added 14 points and Sarah Strong 10 for UConn (25-3, 15-0 Big East), which won its fourth straight game since losing to Tennessee 80-76 on Feb. 6.

Yaya Lops scored 15 points and Jada Eads and Faith Masonius added 12 apiece for Seton Hall (18-8, 10-5).

Seton Hall closed within 26-22 before UConn went on a 15-4 run over the last 6:34 of the first half and built a 41-26 lead at the break.

Takeaways

UConn: The Huskies had a sluggish start in their first game since beating No. 6 South Carolina on Sunday, committing eight turnovers in the first half against Seton Hall.

Seton Hall: The Pirates played aggressively in their second straight home game against UConn, trailing 22-15 after one period. But they were overwhelmed in the third and outscored 30-13.

Key moment

With the score tied at 10, UConn went on a 12-0 run over a 98-second span and took a lead it never relinquished.

Key stat

Bueckers scored in double figures for the 100th time in 111 games.

Up next

UConn is at Butler on Saturday. Seton Hall is at St. John's on Sunday.

