UConn Falls to Cincinnati 67-51

Tre Scott scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds to carry Cincinnati to a 67-51 win over UConn in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Chris Vogt had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Bearcats, (8-5), who beat UConn for the eighth-straight time. Jarron Cumberland added 15 points.

Cincinnati shot 50% in the first half and held the Huskies to 26% to open a 35-19 lead. UConn made 3 of 9 shots from 3-point range but just 4 of 18 inside the arc for a season-low opening half.

Brendan Adams had 11 points for the Huskies (9-4). James Bouknight added 10 points. Akok Akok had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Bog scored the first five points of the game and the Bearcats never trailed. His three-point play, part of an 8-0 run, put the lead in double figures for good at 22-10 midway through the first half.

