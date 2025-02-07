UConn

UConn falls to Tennessee for first time since 2007

By Al Lesar

Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn drives against UConn guard Ashlynn Shade
AP Photo/Wade Payne

Zee Spearman scored 18 points, including a basket with 12 seconds left, to lead No. 19 Tennessee to an 80-76 win over No. 5 UConn on Thursday night.

The Lady Volunteers (17-5) led 78-76 when Jewel Spear found Spearman for the basket. It was Tennessee's first victory over the Huskies (21-3) since 2007. The Lady Vols had lost all four meetings since the rivalry was renewed in 2020.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Samara Spencer scored 14, Spear had 12 and Talaysia Cooper added 11.

Sarah Strong scored 18 points for the Huskies. Paige Bueckers collected 14, Kk Arnold had 11 and Azzi Fudd 10.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Strong scored 12 points in the first half as UConn jumped to a 39-37 advantage. Tennessee outrebounded the Huskies, 24-19, but shot just 18.8% from 3-point (3 of 16). UConn forced the Lady Vols into 10 turnovers.

Takeaways

UConn: Strong has rapidly grown into one of the top freshmen in the country. The 6-foot-2 forward has the strength to be a post presence and the agility to shoot 37% from 3-point range. She’s averaging 17 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Dog House

UConn 22 hours ago

Here's who the bowl-winning Huskies will play in the 2025 college football season

UConn Feb 6

After a difficult January, are the 2-time defending national champion UConn Huskies ready to roll?

Tennessee: Besides Top-10 battles with SEC foes South Carolina, Texas and LSU, the matchup against UConn will help the Lady Vols down the road come tournament time. Seeing the elite competition is a plus. Playing well in those game will be considered in seeding.

Key moment

UConn led 45-41 early in the third quarter. Tennessee held the Huskies scoreless for the next 4:20 while scoring 11 straight points to take the lead.

Key stat

Tennessee held a 46-34 rebounding advantage.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us