UConn Fans Head to Minneapolis for Final Four

Hopes were high at Bradley International Airport Thursday as UConn fans were not only filled with spirit but also filled the terminal to follow their team to the Twin Cities.

The UConn women’s basketball team is in Minneapolis, Minn. for the Final Four and will take on Stanford University Friday night.

"We're going to have a good time and cheer them on," Huskies fan Marcia Goodwin said.

Husband and wife Marcia and Jim Goodwin, of Newington, have been going to the Final Four since 2002, but this year is even more special.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I liked everything about this season in spite of all of the pitfalls, in spite of Paige (Bueckers) going down. The team came back, they fought hard and they did the job," Jim Goodman said.

For the couple, this time of the year is associated with supporting their favorite sport.

“We’re season ticket holders and we don’t know what to do if we don’t have basketball during this time of the year,” Marcia Goodwin said.

William Healey, of Milford, is another longtime Final Four follower.

“This is our 20th year going to the Final Four,” he said.

“We’ve been coming whether UConn goes or not but, of course it’s nice to have UConn there,” he said.

But after the Huskies beat NC State in double-overtime Monday night, he expects nothing short of a victory.

“We’re expecting a big Connecticut crowd and we’re here to enjoy the games and have fun and enjoy the overall tournament,” Healey said. The Huskies will be taking the court in Minneapolis on Friday. The tip-off is at 9:30 p.m.

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.