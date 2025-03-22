UConn fans ready to watch the Huskies dance their way through March

UConn is back in the big dance and fans gathered around the state to cheer on their Huskies.

The goal, according to some, was attempt to make clear the Huskies could hear them down in North Carolina.

“510 miles, gotta be in the Nutmeg State for the big game,” Eric Johnson, a South Windsor native, said.

He was one of many stopping by a watch party at the XL Center sports bar and sportsbook to watch the game.

He made the trip from Pittsburgh to enjoy it from his home state.

“Gotta be with my boys,” Johnson said.

Plenty of others had the same idea.

“March madness, every year we come out with friends, Friday come the tournament,” Marcus Williams said.

Fans would be the first to tell you, with the season behind the team, March is where they come alive.

“I’m feeling pretty good, March Magic, they are the men of march, right?” Johnson said.

The last few years they say has been like living on top of the world.

“it’s been easy breezy man you know, we keep winning man,” one fan said.

Lots are hoping to stick around at the top a little longer, with a chance at history on the line. They said in their coach they trust.

“With Dan Hurley at the helm, feeling pretty good,” Johnson said.