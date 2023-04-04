UConn Fans Welcome Back Men's Basketball After National Championship

Welcoming home the national champions. The UConn men’s basketball team returned to Storrs Tuesday victorious, bringing home its fifth championship in school history.

Players and fans reflected on the achievement at a rally at Gampel Pavilion.

A standing ovation fit for winners. Thousands of Husky students and fans welcomed back the UConn men’s basketball team, sealing their fifth national championship in Houston. This achievement - an out-of-body experience for students.

“It doesn't even feel real. Everything from last night up to this morning - It's just been unbelievable to see how excited the student body is. This is once in a lifetime,” Zack Zeller, a UConn senior, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A lifetime head coach Dan Hurley has spent many years playing and coaching basketball. While earning his first title, he was grateful for the support.

“We’re so lucky we have the best fans here in UConn, right boys? The best fans in the country,” he said.

The same fans who recognized the team’s hard work and determination.

“It's unbelievable to have people here that work as hard as they do and to see all that hard work turn into a trophy at the end of this season. It's all about them and I want to give my support to them, the best that I can,” Dale Erikson, a UConn junior, said

Junior guard Andre Jackson Jr. says this helps establish a new era of excellence for the team.

“Every day you come to this school, look up at the banners, the history and dreams, and stuff like that. We’re happy to bring back UConn to the standard it should be at,” he said.

But first, settling down after a long night of celebration by taking care of business off the court.

“Go to school obviously. Do our stuff on the court, off the court. Continue to stay focused and enjoy the time while it lasts,” Jackson Jr. said.

Fans will be continuing to soak in the victory throughout the week, culminating in a parade set to be in Hartford this Saturday.