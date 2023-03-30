UConn Fever Selling Out Campus Bookstore, Fans Head to Houston

UConn men’s basketball team Final Four merchandise is flying off the racks.

“We had three to four racks before and now it's down to this one,” Barnes and Noble College Regional Manager Len Oser said.

UConn Junior Emily Losiewicz bought spirit wear for her brother and boyfriend on Thursday.

“We are a big basketball family,” Losiewicz said.

The team headed to Houston Wednesday for the first Final Four appearance since 2014.

“I know a lot of people are going to Houston, I’m not. I can't really afford to fly out there,” Losiewicz said.

Some students are gathering off campus to watch the game, and many others will be at Gampel Pavilion for a watch party.

“It’s going to be electric, everyone just chanting, yelling, it feels like a home game, the environment is exactly the same, just watching on the screen,” UConn senior Jason Ramirez said.

UConn alum Rep. Jason Doucette has been to several Final Four games. Doucette booked his flight for Houston right after the Huskies beat Gonzaga this past weekend.

“I’m looking forward to cutting down the nets on Monday night, that's what I’m really looking forward to,” Doucette said.

Meanwhile, the campus bookstore has sold hundreds of Final Four t-shirts and sweatshirts. Preparations are underway for the men to bring back a fifth championship.

“We expect, when they win the championship, not if, but when they win the championship, there will be more product,” Oser said.