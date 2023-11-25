UConn

UConn football ends season with 31-18 win over UMass

uconn generic football
NBC Connecticut

Camryn Edwards ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns and Mumu Bin-Wahad opened the scoring with a 45-yard pick-6 to lead UConn to a 31-18 win over UMass on Saturday in a season finale for both teams.

UConn (3-9) led the entire way after Bin-Wahad's touchdown with Joe McFadden kicking two field goals and Victor Rosa scoring on a 17-yard run for a 19-0 halftime lead.

Camryn Edwards' 4- and 8-yard touchdowns in the second half helped keep the Huskies' distance from the Minutemen.

Ta’Quan Roberson threw for 184 yards and rushed for 36 more for UConn.

Taisun Phommachanh threw for 212 yards with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Gino Campiotti and an interception. Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams rushed for 51 yards and two scores for UMass (3-9). Lynch-Adams finished with 1,157 yards to become the program’s FBS-era single-season rushing leader.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

