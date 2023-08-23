UConn football names starting quarterback for 2023 season

UConn head football coach Jim Mora Wednesday named senior Joe Fagnano as the team's starting quarterback to start the 2023 season.

Fagnano, from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will be under center when the Huskies host NC State for the season opener Thursday, Aug. 31 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

"It was a hard fought competition throughout camp between everyone in the quarterback room," Mora said in a statement. "Every one of those guys came in every single day and put in a tremendous amount of hard work and effort into winning the job. Their commitment to this program was evident all camp. Joe stood out during the final weeks of camp and we feel like he puts in the best position to be successful heading into the season."

Fagnano played three seasons at the University of Maine before transferring to UConn last spring. At Maine, he played under head coach Nick Charlton, who is now UConn's offensive coordinator.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

UConn's matchup with NC State kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.