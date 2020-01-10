UConn Football to Play Series With Utah State, Buffalo

UConn Athletics announced Friday the football team has agreed to a series of games with Utah State and Buffalo.

The two-game series with the Aggies will mark only the second and third times the teams have ever met. UConn lost to Utah State 38-31 in their only meeting back in 2001.

UConn has matched up against the Buffalo Bulls many more times, boasting a 16-5 record that dates back to 1939, according to the university. The teams have agreed to a four-game series.

Here is a look at the details on the series:

Utah State

Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Utah State

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at UConn

Buffalo