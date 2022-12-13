UConn Football's Bowl Record, History and More

For the first time in seven years, it’s bowl season in Storrs.

The UConn football team went 6-6 in the regular season, making itself bowl-eligible for the first time since 2015. The result is all the more impressive for Jim Mora’s squad considering the program won just four games across the prior three seasons under Randy Edsall and Lou Spanos.

UConn will wrap up its season against Marshall in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 19 in Conway, S.C. It’s a refreshing spot for the program, but it’s not an entirely unfamiliar one.

The Huskies have made a handful of bowl appearances since they transitioned to Division I-A in 2000. Here’s a look back at how they’ve fared in those previous contests:

How many bowl games has UConn played?

The 2022 Myrtle Beach Bowl will mark UConn’s seventh ever bowl game.

How many New Year’s Day bowls has UConn played?

The Huskies have played on New Year’s Day once, and it was also their first and only BCS appearance.

The team traveled to the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., for the 2011 Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma. Things went downhill once the actual game started, though, as the Sooners rolled to a 48-20 victory.

While UConn has only played on New Year’s Day one time, it has played into the new year on two other occasions. It played in the International Bowl on Jan. 3, 2009, against Buffalo and in the PapaJohns.com Bowl on Jan. 2, 2010, against South Carolina.

Every UConn bowl game result

UConn is 3-3 in bowl games dating back to its first appearance in 2004:

2004 Motor City Bowl: UConn beat Toledo 39-10

UConn beat Toledo 39-10 2007 Meineke Car Care Bowl: Wake Forest beat UConn 24-10

Wake Forest beat UConn 24-10 2009 International Bowl: UConn beat Buffalo 38-20

UConn beat Buffalo 38-20 2010 PapaJohns.com Bowl : UConn beat South Carolina 20-7

: UConn beat South Carolina 20-7 2011 Fiesta Bowl: Oklahoma beat UConn 48-20

Oklahoma beat UConn 48-20 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl: Marshall beat UConn 16-10

UConn statistical records in bowl games

Several Huskies have shined in bowl games, but nobody went off quick like running back Donald Brown in 2009.

Here are some of the single-game bowl records in UConn history.

Most passing yards in a bowl game: Dan Orlovsky, 2004 Motor City Bowl – 239

Dan Orlovsky, 2004 Motor City Bowl – 239 Most rushing yards in a bowl game: Donald Brown, 2009 International Bowl – 261

Donald Brown, 2009 International Bowl – 261 Most receiving yards in a bowl game: Keron Henry, 2004 Motor City Bowl – 109

Keron Henry, 2004 Motor City Bowl – 109 Most tackles in a bowl game: Andrew Adams, 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl – 14

Has UConn played in any other postseason games?

UConn’s only other postseason matchups came during the 1998 Division I-AA playoffs.

The Huskies were the No. 8 seed in the bracket after going 10-3 as part of the Atlantic 10 Conference. They proceeded to beat No. 9 Hampton 42-34 in the opening round before falling to No. 1 Georgia Southern 52-30 in the quarterfinals.