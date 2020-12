Sunday's UConn's men's basketball game at Georgetown has been postponed due to COVID-related issues, according to the Big East.

UConn announced last week that the men's team would pause all activities due to a positive case of coronavirus connected to the team.

The team's Big East opener, which was supposed to take place Friday against St. John's, had already been postponed.

No makeup dates have been announced for either game.

St. John's and Georgetown will now play on Sunday.