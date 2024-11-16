UConn's Geno Auriemma ties NCAA Division I record with 1,216th win

UConn coach Geno Auriemma tied the NCAA Division I record for men's or women's basketball with his 1,216th career victory Friday night as his No. 2 Huskies beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58.

The 70-year-old Auriemma, in his 40th season at UConn, matched Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, who retired after last season.

Auriemma can break the record Wednesday, when UConn hosts Fairleigh Dickinson. His record with the Huskies is 1,216-162, good for an 88.2% win percentage to go with 11 NCAA championships — most recently in 2016.

Mike Krzyzewski, who retired in 2022, holds the men's record with 1,202 victories at Army and Duke. Auriemma, VanDerveer and Krzyzewski are the only Division I coaches to reach the 1,200-win plateau.

Paige Bueckers scored 29 points to help No. 2 UConn beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-58 on Friday night.

Freshman Sarah Strong added 14 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for UConn.

Indya Nivar had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (3-1), who shot 36% and made 7 of 24 3-pointers.

Bueckers had 16 first-quarter points, the last coming on a forced-up 3 at the horn over a defender. The preseason All-American made 12 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers, four rebounds and four assists.