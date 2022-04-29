UConn Guard Caroline Ducharme Undergoes Hip Surgery

UConn women’s basketball player Caroline Ducharme has undergone surgery on her left hip and is expected to be ready for the 2022-23 preseason.

The procedure Thursday repaired damage from an injury the rising sophomore suffered before arriving at UConn, the school said in a statement Friday.

Ducharme, who made the All-Big East second team as a freshman, was to begin a rehabilitation program Friday.

The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 31 games during her freshman season, making 11 starts.

She played a key role for the Huskies after the team lost guards Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers for weeks due to injury, averaging better than 17 points a game during a two-month stretch in the middle of the season.

Ducharme revealed Thursday on social media that she’d undergone surgery, posting photos and a short video on Instagram showing her teammates at her bedside and commenting, “lol, it’s not my birthday, it’s the first birthday of my new hip.”

