UConn Heads to Bowl Game for First Time Since 2015

The University of Connecticut football team is heading to a bowl game for the first time since 2015.

The team accepted an invitation to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, South Carolina, on Monday, December 19.

The Huskies will be taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

Kick-off will be at 2:30 p.m.

More information and details about tickets to attend the game can be found here.

This will be a rematch of the Huskies' last bowl game appearance. UConn and Marshall played in the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl at Tropicana Field. The Thundering Herd won 16-10.