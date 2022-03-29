The University of Connecticut women's basketball team is heading to the Final Four after an exciting win in double overtime against North Carolina State on Monday night and the team will be celebrated during a send-off Tuesday afternoon.

This was the first double-overtime game in women's NCAA Tournament history in the regional final or later and the win sends the UConn women to a 14th straight Final Four.

The game was held in Bridgeport and hometown fans made the trip to cheer on the athletes.

Fans can gather at the UConn campus in Storrs as the UConn cheer team, pep band and Jonathan the Husky cheer the team on as it heads to Minneapolis to play Stanford on Friday.

The send-off will start at 3:15 p.m. at the Husky statue in front of Gampel Pavilion.

