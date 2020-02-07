UConn

UConn Knocks Tulsa Out Of First Place In American, 72-56

Sue Ogrocki/AP

Connecticut guard Christian Vital (1) and Tulsa forward Jeriah Horne (41) reach for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

James Bouknight had a season-high 22 points as UConn topped Tulsa 72-56 on Thursday night and knocked the Golden Hurricane out of first place in the American Athletic Conference.

The victory was the first for the Huskies at Tulsa, after losing five previous games there. Tulsa dropped to 11-2 at home and a half-game behind the new conference leaders, Cincinnati and Houston (both 8-2).

Alterique Gilbert had 17 points for UConn (12-10, 3-6), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Christian Vital added 10 points. Isaiah Whaley had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Dog House

UConn Feb 4

No. 3 Oregon Hands No. 4 UConn Worst Home Loss Since 2005

UConn Football Jan 30

UConn Announces Finalized Football Games Through 2029

Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 29 points for the Golden Hurricane (15-7, 7-2), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Brandon Rachal added seven rebounds.

UConn made 10 of 22 shots from the 3-point arc while Tulsa was only 1 of 12.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Golden Hurricane with the win. Tulsa defeated UConn 79-75 on Jan. 26.

UConn plays Cincinnati at home on Sunday. Tulsa faces Central Florida on the road on Sunday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConnsportsdog housecollege basketball
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us