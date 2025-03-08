UConn men down Seton Hall 81-50 to wrap up regular season

Solomon Ball scored 17 points as UConn beat Seton Hall 81-50 on Saturday to wrap up the Big East Conference regular season.

Ball shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Huskies (22-9, 14-6). Alex Karaban scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds. Samson Johnson shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

The Pirates (7-24, 2-18) were led by Prince Aligbe, who posted 15 points and two steals. Garwey Dual added 12 points and four assists for Seton Hall. Isaiah Coleman finished with 10 points. The loss was the Pirates' sixth in a row.

Seton Hall finished the season in last place in the conference while the two-time defending national champion Huskies head into the tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York with a first-round bye. The tourney opens Wednesday.