UConn men earn No. 8 seed in NCAA Tournament West Region, will face No. 9 Oklahoma

The Uconn men received the No. 8 seed in the West Regional and will take on Oklahoma in their first matchup of the tournament.

Don't sleep on the Huskies as an eight seed in the West. They have won some of their six national championships coming out of the West, including two years ago with UConn's win as a No. 4 seed over San Diego State in the final.

If UConn gets past Oklahoma in the first round, they would likely face a matchup with No. 1 seed Florida (30-4).

The Huskies have won five of their last six games coming into the tournament.

They will take on Oklahoma Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

