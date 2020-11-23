UConn Men to Open Season Against CCSU, Hartford This Week

UConn men's basketball will open its season on Wednesday against Central Connecticut State University on Wednesday, the team announced Monday.

The game between the Huskies and the Blue Devils will take place at 8 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

It will be the 15th meeting between the two teams. UConn is a perfect 14-0 against CCSU.

Wednesday's game will be televised on FS1, according to UConn.

The Huskies will then take on the University of Hartford on Friday at 8 p.m. at Gampel.

UConn and Hartford have not played each other in 12 years.

That game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

Any future non-conference games will be announced at a later date, according to UConn.

The Huskies are scheduled to open their Big East schedule at Gampel against St. John's on December 11.