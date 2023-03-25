UConn Men to Play in Elite Eight, Women to Play in Sweet Sixteen Today

A big day for UConn basketball with the men and women continuing to make runs in the NCAA tournament. Both are on the West Coast and are playing Saturday.

The UConn women are taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sweet Sixteen. The game is being played in Seattle and begins at 4 p.m. They moved onto the Sweet Sixteen after beating Baylor on Monday 77-58.

This is the 29th consecutive Sweet Sixteen for the UConn women.

The UConn men are playing in Las Vegas on Saturday night as they take on Gonzaga in the Elite Eight. The game begins at 8:49 p.m. The Huskies defeated Arkansas Thursday in the Sweet Sixteen 88-65.

This is the first time since the 2014 championship year the UConn men have advanced this far.

