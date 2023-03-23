UConn Men to Take on Arkansas in Sweet Sixteen Tonight

The UConn men’s basketball team is getting ready to compete tonight in its first Sweet Sixteen since 2014.

UConn will take on Arkansas at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Las Vegas.

“I mean it’s Vegas, you know high-level basketball being played at this point the of the season, so you know it’s been great, a lot of support from our fan base,” Joey Calcatera said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In 2014, the last time the UConn men were in the Sweet Sixteen, the Huskies defeated Kentucky and won the tournament.

It was the second national championship in four years.

We want to see your UConn pride. Share your photos with us here.