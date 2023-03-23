March Madness

UConn Men to Take on Arkansas in Sweet Sixteen Tonight

Adama Sanogo #21 of the Connecticut Huskies on the court during the second half against the St. Mary's Gaels during the second round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, March 19, 2023 in Albany, New York.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The UConn men’s basketball team is getting ready to compete tonight in its first Sweet Sixteen since 2014.

UConn will take on Arkansas at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Las Vegas.

“I mean it’s Vegas, you know high-level basketball being played at this point the of the season, so you know it’s been great, a lot of support from our fan base,” Joey Calcatera said.

In 2014, the last time the UConn men were in the Sweet Sixteen, the Huskies defeated Kentucky and won the tournament.

It was the second national championship in four years.

