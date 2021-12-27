UConn Men's Basketball Game Against Xavier Canceled; Hurley Tests Positive For Covid-19

The UConn men's basketball game against Xavier has been canceled and head coach Dan Hurley has tested positive for Covid-19, officials said.

Tuesday night's game was canceled due to COVID issues, the BIG EAST Conference announced.

Hurley is in isolation at home because of his positive test result, according to UConn.

The statement from the BIG EAST said the cancelation was "due to COVID issues within the UConn program."

No announcement has been made yet about Saturday's game against Butler, but the conference said more information will be available about future events in the coming days.

Tuesday's game against Xavier was scheduled to be played away.