UConn Mens' Basketball Home Game Schedule Has Been Released

The 16 home games for the UConn men’s basketball team for the 2021-22 schedule will be evenly split between Gampel Pavilion in Storrs and the XL Center in Hartford, according to UConn Athletics.

UConn Athletics released the schedule Friday and said the team’s 10 Big East conference home games will also be evenly split with five at each venue.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Gampel Pavilion

Nov. 9: Central Connecticut

Nov. 17: Long Island

Dec. 4: Grambling State

Jan. 12: St. John’s

Jan. 25: Georgetown

Feb. 16: Seton Hall

Feb. 19: Xavier

March 5: DePaul

XL Center

Nov. 13: Coppin State

Nov. 20: Binghamton

Nov. 30: Maryland-Eastern Shore

Dec. 18: Providence

Jan. 1: Butler

Feb. 1: Creighton

Feb. 8: Marquette

Feb. 22: Villanova

UConn athletics said the West Virginia-UConn Big East-Big 12 Challenge game on Dec. 8 in Morgantown will be played at 7 p.m., televised by ESPN2.