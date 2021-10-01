UConn

UConn Mens' Basketball Home Game Schedule Has Been Released

a sign spelling out UConn on the school's campus in Storrs
NBC Connecticut

The 16 home games for the UConn men’s basketball team for the 2021-22 schedule will be evenly split between Gampel Pavilion in Storrs and the XL Center in Hartford, according to UConn Athletics.

UConn Athletics released the schedule Friday and said the team’s 10 Big East conference home games will also be evenly split with five at each venue.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Gampel Pavilion

  • Nov. 9: Central Connecticut
  • Nov. 17: Long Island
  • Dec. 4: Grambling State
  • Jan. 12: St. John’s
  • Jan. 25: Georgetown
  • Feb. 16: Seton Hall
  • Feb. 19: Xavier
  • March 5: DePaul

XL Center

  • Nov. 13: Coppin State
  • Nov. 20: Binghamton
  • Nov. 30: Maryland-Eastern Shore
  • Dec. 18: Providence
  • Jan. 1: Butler
  • Feb. 1: Creighton
  • Feb. 8:  Marquette
  • Feb. 22: Villanova

UConn athletics said the West Virginia-UConn Big East-Big 12 Challenge game on Dec. 8 in Morgantown will be played at 7 p.m., televised by ESPN2.

