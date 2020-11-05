UConn Men's Basketball Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

A UConn men's basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the UConn athletic department.

The basketball program has suspended all team activities after learning of the positive test.

Those team activities will reamain on hold until contact tracing has been completed and medical professionals determine it's safe to resume, according to the athletic department.

UConn is scheduled to open its Big East schedule against St. John's on December 11.

The suspension of team activities does not affect the UConn women's team, the university said.