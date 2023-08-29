UConn men's basketball release 2023 non-conference schedule

The defending NCAA national champion UConn Huskies will face some big non-conference opponents before beginning their Big East schedule this season.

The team released its full non-conference schedule on Tuesday.

On the schedule this fall the Huskies will square off with Indiana in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 19. They will follow that up the next night at MSG with a matchup against either Texas or Louisville.

UConn will hit the road to take on Kansas in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Dec. 1.

The Huskies head back to Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5 to play North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic and will wrap up their non-conference scheduled with a trip to the West Coast to take on Gonzaga on Dec. 15.

Here is a look at the full non-conference schedule: