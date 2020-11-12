UConn Men's Basketball Secures Eighth-Ranked Recruiting Class

The UConn men’s basketball program received signed national letters of intent from three players on Wednesday.

Rahsool Diggins, Jordan Hawkins, and Samson Johnson will join the Huskies at the start of the 2021-2022 season.

The recruiting class ranks eighth nationally and second in the Big East behind Villanova. It also marks the third consecutive Top 20 recruiting class for head coach Dan Hurley.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rahsool, Jordan and Samson to the UConn family,” said Hurley. “Each of these young men has the type of talent, character, work ethic, and winning pedigree that will help us continue to build a championship program.”

Diggins, a 6-3 guard from Philadelphia, is a consensus Top 50 player. He currently attends Archbishop Wood High School in Pennsylvania, where he was named the 2020 Catholic League Player of the Year. He averaged 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game last season.

“Rahsool is the type of point guard with all types of game and skill and feel and Philly toughness, grit, confidence,” said Hurley. “Every time he steps on the floor, he believes he’s the best player. Rahsool is the type of player we need at UConn as we pursue championships.”

Hawkins is a 6-5 shooting guard from Gaithersburg, Maryland. He currently attends basketball powerhouse Dematha Catholic, averaging 12.5 points and 5 rebounds per game last season.

“Jordan is a prototypical UConn wing – the kind of player that UConn has had so much success with in the past,” said Hurley. “He’s extremely athletic with long range shooting ability and his versatility and ability to stretch the floor should excite UConn nation.”

Johnson is a 6-10 forward, originally from Lome, Togo, on the west coast of Africa. He currently attends The Patrick School in New Jersey, which also produced current UConn freshman Adama Sanogo. Johnson has a wing-span of 7 foot-6 and he averaged 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season.

“Samson is a very exciting player with a tremendous upside,” Hurley said. “He is a perfect fit for the type of player we were looking for in this class. He’s long, athletic and can really shoot. Along with his obvious talent, he’s had an amazing journey, starting at Seeds Academy in Senegal to being coached at a high level by Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School and gaining valuable experience playing for Jay David with the Jayhawks. Samson figures to be an exciting addition to our program that has championship aspirations.”