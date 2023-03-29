UConn Huskies

UConn Men's Basketball Team Leaves for Final Four Amid Fanfare From Husky Nation

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

Sending off the Huskies to the Final Four - fans and students cheered on the UConn men’s basketball team Wednesday as they left for Houston as the team faces the Miami Hurricane this Saturday.

“It’s wonderful. It’s great. I love that they do this,” Joanna Johnson, a UConn fan, said.

There were plenty of cheers for the UConn men’s basketball team as they made their way outside to the team buses taking them to the Final Four in Houston. Players felt the love from students.

“Thank you for coming out and supporting. I appreciate you guys for everything,” UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. said.

The Husky, Jonathan XIV made an appearance and head coach Dan Hurley was a popular figure, high fiving fans down the line.

NBC Connecticut

“I’m not washing my hand. That’s how I feel. I’m not washing my hand,” Alexa D’Urso, a UConn freshman, said.

The coach made it clear the expectations of the team is to bring home its first national championship since 2014.

“We’re going to work our a** off to bring back that fifth. Let’s go!” Hurley said.

Fans say the team has the talent and opportunity to win it all. They have confidence in their Huskies.

“The last time they were in the Final Four, we all know what happened. So, I feel like…I don’t know. My hopes are high,” D’Urso said.

High hopes fans are sending off to the team.

