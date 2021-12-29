UConn Men's Game Against Butler Canceled Due to COVID-19

The UConn men's basketball game against Butler, which was scheduled for New Year's Day, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Connecticut program, the BIG EAST announced Wednesday.

The conference office will attempt to reschedule.

If the game is not rescheduled, season ticket holders will receive a credit at the end of the season. Those with a three-game mini-plan or single-game tickets can use the same tickets for a rescheduled game. If the game is not rescheduled, they will be able to select tickets for another home game.

Customers will questions can call the UConn Athletics Ticket Office at 1-877-AT-UCONN or go online to athtickets.uconn.edu.