UConn

UConn Men's Game Against Butler Canceled Due to COVID-19

Uconn logo lit up
NBC Connecticut

The UConn men's basketball game against Butler, which was scheduled for New Year's Day, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Connecticut program, the BIG EAST announced Wednesday.

The conference office will attempt to reschedule.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

If the game is not rescheduled, season ticket holders will receive a credit at the end of the season. Those with a three-game mini-plan or single-game tickets can use the same tickets for a rescheduled game. If the game is not rescheduled, they will be able to select tickets for another home game.

Customers will questions can call the UConn Athletics Ticket Office at 1-877-AT-UCONN or go online to athtickets.uconn.edu.

This article tagged under:

UConnUConn Huskies
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us