UConn Players Inspire Muslim Community by Observing Ramadan at Final Four

Making the University of Connecticut's run to the National Championship final even more remarkable is that three players have gone through the last two games, while observing Ramadan.

The Muslim holy month tradition means no water or food from sun-up to sunset. Adama Sanogo, Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson are all holding to this religious practice.

For any athlete nutrition, and especially hydration, are a huge part of a training routine. Ramadan began March 22, which means these three players, have had their dietary routines disrupted for the Gonzaga and Miami games.

With the way he’s played, Sanogo is a tournament MVP candidate, and as one of three players observing Ramadan, he’s inspiring UConn's Muslim community.

“It shows that Ramadan is something we won’t give up, even for something as big as a championship game,” said UConn student Muhammed Elsabbal.

The Quran clearly outlines the Ramadan fasting rules, requiring the devout to abstain from eating or drinking anything from dawn to sunset. Elsabbal was a high school athlete and knows what it’s like to adjust to a nutrition plan before and after competition.

“I think that their ability to conserve their energy throughout the day is amazing,” he said.

While maintaining their religious devotion, Sanogo, Diarra and Johnson are still winning and becoming role models.

“They are out there, performing at a very high level, and they’re fasting at the same time,” said Muneeb Syed.

“It’s really like a proud feeling,” said Elsabbal. “It’s great to see some Muslims in the final.”

Luckily for Sanogo, Diarra and Johnson, the past two games and Monday are after sunset. But as Sanogo has explained, a strength coach is making sure they all eat at night and get up extra early every morning to hydrate.

Just before game time Monday, they will break the fast, but not their tradition.

“They will be kind of eating their fill,” said Syed. “But they’ll also be worshiping a little bit. Thinking about God and praying that they have success in their game.”