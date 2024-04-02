UConn prepares for riots ahead of Final Four games

UConn is taking steps to protect its campus from any possible riots that might break out this week as the men’s and women’s basketball teams play in the Final Four round of the national tournament.

The campus has seen celebrations turn into riots in the past, including last year when the men won the tournament.

“If they both make it to the championship it’s going to be a lot of energy,” graduate student Naomi said. “Unfortunately with that always comes some destruction.”

Last year, the school faced roughly $123,000 worth of damages across campus including vandalism and broken windows. Nearly 30 people were arrested and charged, and 16 people were injured.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

If the UConn women can upset No. 1 Iowa and star player Caitlin Clark, similar events may take place.

“I think UConn is going to win,” freshman Emily Crisafulli said. “It’s a big deal and I think it means a lot to the people on campus.”

“She’s kind of unstoppable,” graduate student Matt said. “We’re a thing tram, so it’s going be tough.”

In preparation, the school has started taking down aluminum light poles across the campus.

“It’s definitely going to build up,” Naomi said. “Light post are going to have to be removed, fences are going to have to be removed, windows will get boarded up and damaged.”

A spokesperson for the school said it’s not disclosing its specific strategies, but in addition to the light poles temporarily coming down wall lights will be installed.

The school also won’t serve alcohol to students in the Gampel Pavilion and on-campus events to watch the game will be closed to students only.