UConn's Sarah Strong to sign autographs at Dick's Sporting Goods in Manchester

UConn star Sarah Strong will be signing autographs at Dick's Sporting Goods in Manchester on Friday.

The department store, located at The Shoppes at Burr Corners on Tolland Turnpike, is hosting Strong in celebration of the UConn women's 12th national title.

The UConn Huskies beat the South Carolina Gamecocks 82-59 in the NCAA Championship on Sunday.

The signing will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Strong will sign complimentary player cards, or items purchased in-store on the day of the event.

A spokesperson for Dick's said 200 wristbands will be distributed at the store on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. Friday.

A victory parade and rally will be held Sunday morning in downtown Hartford to congratulate the UConn women.