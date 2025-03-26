UConn holding send-off Wednesday as women's team heads to Sweet 16

The UConn women’s basketball team is making the trip to the Sweet 16 and UConn is holding a send-off on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the 31st straight Sweet 16 for the team and UConn is in a quest for its 12th national title during what is expected to be Paige Bueckers last season before entering the WNBA draft.

The UConn women were the runners-up in 2022 and last won the title in 2016.

On Wednesday, the team will be heading to Spokane, Washington, where they will be taking on the Oklahoma Sooners.

UConn is holding a campus send-off at 12:15 p.m. at the Jonathan Statue at the campus in Storrs.

The game is at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

