UConn signs coach Jim Mora to contract extension through 2028

UConn coach Jim Mora agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2028, the school announced Saturday, the day of the Huskies’ Fenway Bowl game against North Carolina.

Mora will earn $10.01 million plus incentives over the next four years, the school said.

The Huskies are playing in their second bowl game in three seasons under Mora, bouncing back from last year’s 3-9 record to post their first eight-win season since Randy Edsall took them to the Fiesta Bowl in 2010.

“When I first got here, I talked about where we wanted this program to go,” Mora said in the statement that was released moments before kickoff. “We have shown great progress but we still have plenty of work to do.”

The Huskies (8-4) have posted their first winning season since 2010. An independent, UConn won all of its games against the non-Power Four conferences but, heading into the Fenway Bowl, had lost all of its games against major football programs.

Mora said Friday that the next step was to start beating those teams as well.

“Three years ago, I tasked Jim Mora with the challenge of leading our football team back to success and through his experience, energy and leadership he has done just that,” athletic director David Benedict said. “He has taken our program to post season bowl games twice and just guided our team to one of the best seasons in UConn football history, building a momentum to keep this program moving forward. I look forward to his leadership of our football team in the years ahead.”