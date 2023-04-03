UConn Opens Up Double-Digit Lead Over San Diego State in First Half

UConn tipped off against San Diego State Monday night in the NCAA men's national title game in Houston.

Both teams were hot early. They combined for 8 for 11 buckets before the first TV timeout.

After UConn went up 2-0 to start the game, the Aztecs took the lead before UConn came back and went up 12-10 with a bucket from Adama Sanogo.

San Diego State cooled off midway through the first half and UConn held the Aztecs without a basket from the field for more than 11 minutes.

With a couple of quick three pointers, UConn opened their lead to 16 with 2:55 in the first half.

San Diego State closed the gap to 36-24 to end the half.

"We should be up 20," UConn head coach Dan Hurley said as he was interviewed before heading into the locker room.