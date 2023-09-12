UConn starting quarterback will be out for season after injury, coach says

UConn starting quarterback Joe Fagnano was injured in the game against Georgia State over the weekend and he will be out for the season, according to UConn head football coach Jim Mora.

Mora said during a news conference Tuesday morning that Fagnano will have surgery on Friday.

Fagnano suffered an injury late in the second quarter, which forced him out of the game, according to UConn's website.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“He’s out for the year. He has to have surgery Friday. So, he’s done for the year, unfortunately. “It’s really devastating for Joe,” Mora said.

“As a team, we have great confidence in Ta’Quan (Roberson), obviously and Zion (Turner) behind him, but it’s devastating for Joe,” Mora said.

The coach said Fagnano’s injury is “fairly significant.”

“We didn’t think it was that significant until they got a real good look at it with the MRI,” Mora said.