UConn students cheer on national champion Huskies from back home in Gampel Pavilion

UConn students packed Gampel Pavilion on campus in Storrs to watch the Huskies claim their national title Sunday.

The energy inside Gampel Pavilion was palpable, just like a real home game with students cheering on Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.

“I love this team and I’m so proud of them,” Emma Hallagan, a UConn sophomore, said.

All eyes were glued to the big screens as they watched the team take on South Carolina in Tampa, Florida. Every cheer and boo was even louder than the next.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Every time we come into the stadium, it’s always the most exciting vibe, the most amazing atmosphere,” Abhinav Wadhwa, a UConn sophomore, said.

The biggest cheers though were reserved for the clock hitting zero and sealing a 12th national championship for the Huskies.

“We’re the best at it and we’re the Basketball Capital of the World,” Taylor Tracy, a UConn sophomore, said.

Students said this title is the cherry on top for Bueckers, she has nothing else to prove and sealed her legacy at UConn.

“Everyone wanted her to finish her career with a championship. You don’t want her to leave with an incomplete college career. She’s a legend at UConn,” Pascal Mukendi, a UConn senior, said.

Now, all eyes in Storrs will move to the WNBA draft next as students say they’ll be cheering her on as she moves on professionally.

“I’m going to watch every game, probably get her jersey no matter what team she goes to,” Mukendi said.