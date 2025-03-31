UConn

UConn students proud of men's hockey team's NCAA tournament run

By Jeremy Chen

The historic season for the UConn men’s hockey has come to an end, losing to Penn State in overtime for the right to advance to the Frozen Four.

This coming after making their first NCAA tournament ever and beating Quinnipiac in their first game.

Students say they’re proud of what the team has accomplished this year.

At Ted’s Bar and Restaurant on UConn’s campus, eyes were glued to the TV as they tuned in to watch the Huskies take on Penn State in the regional final.

“We can be basketball and hockey capital of the world!” Brooke Birbara, a UConn junior, said.

There was optimism from students about UConn’s chances, despite obstacles stacked against them.

“They’re playing a road game, which is kind of crazy to think about because they’re the higher seed,” Dylan Consolati, a UConn senior, said.

Unfortunately, the Huskies lost in overtime in a nail-biter. Students say they’re still proud of what the team has accomplished.

“It just shows how much the team has progressed forward. I didn’t start watching hockey until college, but now I’m invested in it and it’s really good to see them doing so well right now,” Ruby Leonard, a UConn freshman, said.

There’s hope a postseason run like this will provide good momentum for the program’s future.

“There are a lot of notable prep schools for hockey, and I feel like in Connecticut and that can create a great pipeline for UConn. I can definitely see that in the future," Zack Caporale, a UConn junior, said.

“We’re finally getting the recognition we deserve,” Sean Dunn, a UConn junior, said.

