UConn students rooting for the Huskies before tonight's exhibition game

The UConn men's basketball team is back on the court tonight.

The Huskies play in an exhibition game at Mohegan Sun against the University of Rhode Island. It's where Dan Hurley used to coach from 2012 to 2018. He's now going on year seven at UConn.

Students, especially seniors, say they're excited to see what this season will bring. They've seen the men take home two straight national championship titles and they're hoping for another.

"I hope for a back-to-back- to-back," said UConn senior Sophia Karidas

"We're pretty spoiled at this point. So, I can't really be to mad if they don't win it again, but with the team they have, there is no reason they can't," said UConn senior Matthew Conroy.

For the fans, Monday's game is a chance to see the Huskies in action before the start of the season. For the players, it's all for a good cause.

The game benefits Coaches vs. Cancer, which is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The men will be raising awareness and money for cancer research all while raising the energy as the team looks for a threepeat this year.

"I think they will. I'm pretty confident. I'm excited to see what they have in store for us," Karidas said.

Tipoff for tonight's game is at 6 p.m.