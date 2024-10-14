UConn

UConn students rooting for the Huskies before tonight's exhibition game

The UConn men play against Rhode Island in Monday's pre-season game.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The UConn men's basketball team is back on the court tonight.

The Huskies play in an exhibition game at Mohegan Sun against the University of Rhode Island. It's where Dan Hurley used to coach from 2012 to 2018. He's now going on year seven at UConn.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Students, especially seniors, say they're excited to see what this season will bring. They've seen the men take home two straight national championship titles and they're hoping for another. 

"I hope for a back-to-back- to-back," said UConn senior Sophia Karidas

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"We're pretty spoiled at this point. So, I can't really be to mad if they don't win it again, but with the team they have, there is no reason they can't," said UConn senior Matthew Conroy.

For the fans, Monday's game is a chance to see the Huskies in action before the start of the season. For the players, it's all for a good cause.

The game benefits Coaches vs. Cancer, which is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

Local

Mohegan Sun 46 mins ago

Kane Brown tour coming to Mohegan Sun Arena

Rocky Hill 3 hours ago

11-year-old Rocky Hill girl found safe

The men will be raising awareness and money for cancer research all while raising the energy as the team looks for a threepeat this year. 

"I think they will. I'm pretty confident. I'm excited to see what they have in store for us," Karidas said. 

Tipoff for tonight's game is at 6 p.m.

This article tagged under:

UConn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us