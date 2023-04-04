UConn Huskies

UConn Students Take to the Streets After Men's Basketball Win

By Angela Fortuna

Hundreds of UConn students took to the streets to celebrate the men's basketball win over San Diego State Monday night.

An NBC Connecticut crew saw at least one person being detained on campus. It's unknown why specifically they were detained.

The large crowd that gathered on the university's campus significantly scattered Tuesday morning. Lines of police officers were on campus dispersing students.

Fans climbed and took down several lamp posts. One lamp post was used to break one of the doors to the student union building.

NBC Connecticut
A lamp post was used to break the glass of the student union building on UConn's campus.

DroneRanger captured video of what appears to be a couple of small fires on the university's campus.

