UConn Superfan Looking for Hat While in Houston to Cheer on Huskies

A UConn superfan went to support his favorite team in Houston but while he was there, he lost something dear to him.

Now, he's asking for help finding what he lost - a hat.

But it's not any old hat. It has over 50 Husky Final Four and Regional Final pins, and it weighs over nine pounds.

Bob LaBonne, who is 87 years old, spoke with NBC Connecticut about his love for the game and the Huskies.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"I mean, did I cry? No. But I was very upset. How could I lose this hat? I've had my prize hat," LaBonne said.

He tells us he has hope that he will be reunited with his hat.

His son, Bob LaBonne Jr., is offering a $500 reward, as written in a viral Facebook post.

"The hat is especially sentimental to him, because of 30 years of memories going to all their championships," LaBonne Jr. said. "There's not many bigger UConn Husky basketball fans than my father. He has been to over 12 Final Four events and mini regional finals."