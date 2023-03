The UConn men are headed to the Sweet Sixteen.

The Huskies downed Saint Mary's 70-55 in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament in Albany, New York Sunday.

Adama Sanogo led UConn with 24 points and eight rebounds.

They will head to Las Vegas to take on Arkansas Thursday in the Round of 16.

Arkansas defeated No. 1 seed Kansas to move on to the Sweet Sixteen.