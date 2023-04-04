UConn to Hold Rally to Welcome Back Huskies After NCAA Championship Win

The University of Connecticut is planning to celebrate the men's basketball team after an impressive win over San Diego State Monday night.

The UConn men are bringing home their fifth national title with a 76-59 victory. It's their first championship win since 2014.

The Huskies will return home to Storrs this afternoon and the university said there will be a "Welcome Home" rally held at Gampel Pavilion.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the team is expected to arrive at approximately 5 p.m. Fans and students that want to attend will have to claim a free ticket to the event, according to the university.

Anyone can claim free tickets by heading to UConnHuskies.com.

The Huskies are scheduled to land at Bradley International Airport at 3:30 p.m. The team buses will be escorted back to campus.