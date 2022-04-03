UConn to Host Watch Party at Gampel Pavillion for National Championship Game Tonight

The University of Connecticut Division of Athletics is hosting a watch party in Storrs for the National Championship game on Sunday night.
UConn officials said the watch party is at Gampel Pavillion and is open to the public. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the game will begin at approximately 8 p.m.
There was no charge for admission, but fans who were interested were instructed to claim a ticket. As of Sunday morning, all of the tickets had been claimed and the building will be at capacity, officials said.
The general public is encouraged to enter through the South or East entrances. Concessions will be sold during the watch party.
The UConn women will play South Carolina in the finals. This is UConn’s first trip to the championship game since 2016, when the Huskies won the last of four straight championships.